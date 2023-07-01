Russian FSB assigned task of assassinating Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin – intelligence

The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Kirillo Budanov, has revealed that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has been assigned the task of assassinating Yevgeny Prigozhin, the commander of the Wagner military group.

In an interview with The War Zone magazine, Budanov acknowledged that eliminating Prigozhin will not be an easy undertaking and will require considerable time and effort. He raised the question of whether the Russian security services will be able to successfully carry out the assassination.

When asked about Prigozhin’s whereabouts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that he had no information on the matter. Peskov declined to comment on the existence of any plans to dismiss members and officers of the security forces and army who have had contact with Prigozhin or maintain close ties with him, citing it as outside his jurisdiction.

In a recent audio recording, Commander Prigozhin described his forces as highly experienced, possibly among the most skilled in Russia and even globally. He mentioned that the Wagner group carries out various missions in Africa, Arab countries, and other regions worldwide, highlighting their achievements in Ukraine and the successful execution of significant tasks.

Prigozhin expressed regret over the recent conflict, stating that his group was targeted by missile strikes and helicopter gunships despite not offering any resistance. He reported approximately 30 casualties within the group and clarified their intention to refrain from hostile actions unless provoked. Prigozhin revealed that during the rebellion, their convoy traveled 780 km without causing harm to ground troops.

He expressed disappointment over the necessity of engaging with the Air Force, which bombed and launched missiles at them. He mentioned their proximity to Moscow, with their rebellion stopping just 200 kilometers away from the city. Prigozhin stated that their objective was not to overthrow the government or the president but to seek justice, emphasizing that they wanted to demonstrate their strength without further bloodshed.