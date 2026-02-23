Russian embassy marks defender of fatherland day in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, FEB 23 /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Islamabad hosted a ceremony to celebrate Defender of the Fatherland Day, with high-ranking officials and diplomatic corps in attendance.

Air Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Russian Ambassador Albert P. Khorev welcomed the attendees, which included the Ambassadors of Iran and Uzbekistan, along with members of the diplomatic community.

Defence Attache Colonel Vadim N. Fenchenko was also present during the celebrations. The highlight of the event was the cutting of a ceremonial cake by the distinguished guests, symbolizing the camaraderie between nations.

Defender of the Fatherland Day is observed annually in Russia to honor current and former military personnel. The event in Islamabad underscored the ongoing diplomatic and defense ties between Pakistan and Russia.