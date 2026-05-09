Russian embassy commemorates Victory Day

ISLAMABAD, MAY 9 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Russia in Pakistan commemorated the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The celebrations began with the “Immortal Regiment” march, attended by Russian Chargé d’Affaires Natalia Shmeleva, Russian Defence Attaché Colonel Vadim Fenchenko, the Ambassadors of Belarus, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan together with their family members, Embassy staff, Russian community in Pakistan, as well as citizens of several Central Asian countries.

The “Immortal Regiment” is an annual public remembrance campaign held around Victory Day on May 9. During the march, participants carry portraits of relatives who fought, perished, or contributed to the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The event symbolizes the continuity of historical memory across generations and pays tribute to the sacrifice, courage, and resilience of those who defended their homeland during the Second World War.

As part of the celebrations, the Russian Embassy School hosted a commemorative concert.

The event was attended by the Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

In her opening remarks, Russian Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Natalia Shmeleva emphasized that Victory Day remains a symbol of courage, unity, and the unparalleled feat of the peoples of the USSR, who, at the cost of immense sacrifice and hardship, crushed Nazism.

She condemned attempts to distort historical truth and revive Nazi ideology, stressing that Russia will continue to preserve the memory of the Great Victory of the Soviet people.

A particularly movong part of the evening was the recitation of wartime poetry and performances of heartfelt compositions by children of Embassy staff.

Guests were also treated to a photo exhibition titled “Saved Europe,” prepared by the National Center for Historical Memory under the President of the Russian Federation.=DNA