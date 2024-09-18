Russian Deputy PM meets COAS Gen. Asim Munir for bilateral security talks

RAWALPINDI, SEPT 18 /DNA/ – Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, paid a courtesy call on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the General Headquarters. During their meeting, they engaged in productive discussions on matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

The COAS reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering traditional defence ties with Russia. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen security and defence cooperation in multiple domains.

The visiting dignitary praised the Pakistan Armed Forces’ pivotal role in combating terrorism and their tireless efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.