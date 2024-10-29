Russian Deputy Minister For Defence meets Naval chief
ISLAMABAD, OCT 29 /DNA/ – Russian Federation’s Deputy Minister for Defence, Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaboration and regional maritime security were discussed. The Naval Chief expressed that Pakistan greatly values its relations with the Russian Federation and desires to forge a long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia. Various avenues including bilateral training, exchange of visits and conduct of bilateral naval exercises between the two Navies were also focused.
The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged the Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security. Both the leaders agreed to further strengthen and diversify the scope of existing bilateral defence relationship particularly in maritime domain and naval technologies.
Related News
Pakistan condemns Israeli actions to undermine UNRWA
ISLAMABAD, OCT 29 /DNA/ – Pakistan unequivocally condemns the latest Israeli attempt to dismantle theRead More
President greets Turkish govt, people on 101st Republic Day
ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP) – President Asif Ali Zardari extended his greetings to the governmentRead More
Comments are Closed