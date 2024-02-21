Russian Defenders Day celebrated
ISLAMABAD, FEB 21: /DNA/ – Chief guest Air Vice Marshal Abid Latif , of Pakistan Air Force, Ambassador of the Russian Federation Albert P Khorev, Defence Attache Colonel Vadim N. Fenchenko and others cutting cake to celebrate the Defender of the Fatherland Day, of the Russian Federation. DNA
