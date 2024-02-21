Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Russian Defenders Day celebrated

| February 21, 2024
Russian Defenders Day celebrated

ISLAMABAD, FEB 21: /DNA/ – Chief guest Air Vice Marshal Abid Latif , of Pakistan Air Force, Ambassador of the Russian Federation Albert P Khorev, Defence Attache Colonel Vadim N. Fenchenko and others cutting cake to celebrate the Defender of the Fatherland Day, of the Russian Federation. DNA

