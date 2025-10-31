Russian carries out underwater nuclear test

Putin hails successful test of nuclear-powered Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle, says it surpasses Sarmat missile

MOSCOW, OCT 31 — Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that a new test of the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) equipped with a nuclear power unit was carried out the previous day, calling the trial a “tremendous success.”

Speaking during a visit to the Pyotr Mandryk Central Military Clinical Hospital, Putin said that on Oct. 28 the Poseidon was launched from a submarine, its booster engine activated, and then its onboard nuclear reactor started, propelling the vehicle for a period of time. He described the system as exceptionally compact, saying Poseidon’s reactor is roughly “a hundred times smaller” than a conventional submarine reactor and that the vehicle’s power “greatly exceeds” that of Russia’s intercontinental-range Sarmat missile.

“No other system in the world matches Sarmat, which is not yet on combat duty — though it will be in the near future,” Putin said, adding that Poseidon surpasses Sarmat in power and that, in his view, there are currently no means capable of intercepting the unmanned system. He also touted Poseidon’s speed and operational depth, asserting there is “nothing comparable” to it worldwide.

Putin framed the test alongside earlier remarks about other strategic systems, noting Poseidon’s compact reactor and asserting the trial marked a significant technological milestone.

The Kremlin statement did not provide technical data or independent evidence to substantiate the claims. Further details about the test — including duration, range, and technical specifications — were not released at the time of Putin’s remarks. Russian officials have previously described the Poseidon program as a strategic-capable, long-range UUV; however, independent verification of specific test results is typically limited.