ISLAMABAD, SEPT 23 /DNA/ – In a media briefing held today, Ambassador of Russia, Albert P. Khorev provided a comprehensive update on recent developments concerning the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.

Ambassador Khorev outlined Russia’s continued efforts to achieve a diplomatic settlement, highlighting the resumption of direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations in May 2025. He reported tangible progress, including the exchange of over 1,000 prisoners of war and the transfer of the remains of 6,060 Ukrainian soldiers. However, he expressed serious concerns regarding what he described as the Kiev regime’s unwillingness to engage substantively on ceasefire details.

“The evidence is clear,” stated Ambassador Khorev. “Despite insisting on an immediate ceasefire, Kiev has repeatedly demonstrated a lack of commitment to peace by rejecting limited truce initiatives and violating agreed-upon ceasefires. This suggests the true goal is not peace, but a pause to regroup and rearm with continued European financial and military aid, which has exceeded $70 billion.”

The Ambassador condemned recent terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk regions, which resulted in numerous casualties. He questioned the feasibility of negotiating with what he termed a “terrorist” regime.

A significant portion of the briefing addressed internal policies within Ukraine. Ambassador Khorev criticized recent legislative acts, such as the “On the Foundations of the State Policy on National Memory of the Ukrainian People,” which he stated entrenches Russophobia, glorifies Nazi collaborators, and violates Ukraine’s constitutional and international human rights obligations. He detailed the erosion of democratic freedoms under martial law, including restrictions on speech, movement, and political opposition.

On the international stage, Ambassador Khorev noted that a global majority, including Pakistan, supports Russia’s UN resolutions against the glorification of Nazism. He expressed regret over what he characterized as biased approaches and double standards within the UN Secretariat, influenced by Western nations.

The briefing also touched upon the recent high-level talks between the Presidents of Russia and the United States in Anchorage, Alaska. Ambassador Khorev acknowledged a “demonstrated understanding” from the U.S. administration regarding the root causes of the conflict, including NATO expansion. However, he lamented that the mutual understanding achieved was “completely rejected” by the Kiev regime and European sponsors.

Ambassador Khorev firmly rejected the deployment of French or German troops to Ukraine under any pretext, stating it is “unacceptable and will not resolve the conflict.” He also dismissed claims of “Russian aggression” against NATO states as a myth designed to prolong the war.

In conclusion, Ambassador Khorev thanked the Government of Pakistan for its consistent policy of neutrality and its support for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, a position he stated aligns with Russia’s stance.

“Russia remains committed to a professional discussion aimed at achieving a lasting peace, which must address the root causes of the conflict,” he said. “We are open to constructive cooperation with all genuinely interested in de-escalation and peace in Europe.”