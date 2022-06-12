Russia wants to enhance economic cooperation with Pakistan; envoy

Karachi, /DNA/ – Consulate General of Russian Federation in Karachi extends every possible support to the Pakistani side to strengthen bilateral contacts

and cooperation to the benefit of both countries.

For increasing the bilateral volume, the two countries had to

broaden the dimension of their economic cooperation. There was big

untapped potential in almost every sphere of trade partnership. The

bilateral trade was mainly confined to commodities although many other

products and services were available to offer to each other, said

Consul General of Russian Federation here Andrey V.Fedorov during an

interaction with media at the Consulate ..

He said Pakistan could export to Russia surgical instruments,

leather and sports goods. Pakistan had also huge potential in

information technologies and pharmaceutical sectors. However, Pakistan

was also interested to buy cancer medicine due to its high

effectiveness and reasonable price.

The Commercial Attaches of both the countries were also working

hard to elevate bilateral trade and economic cooperation to new high

level, he said.

He said his country was ready to provide all necessary assistance

to execute Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project—from Karachi to

Lahore.

Russian envoy mentioned that his government was closely monitoring

the developments around Pakistan Steel Mills.

“ We are waiting for completion of international tender auction and

ready to share necessary information with Russian companies to prepare

their offers for participation in the revival and modernization of

PSM,” he said adding that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and special

economic zones provided tremendous opportunities for enhancing our

bilateral trade and investment.

Consul General said Pakistan and Russia could receive another

boost as last week Pakistan’s Finance Minister Dr. Miftah Ismail had

expressed Pakistan government’s interest to buy Russian oil.

“ Russia is open for cooperation with any political party as long as

the relations are mutually beneficial and constructive,” he

reaffirmed.

He said Russia was interested in developing relations with entire

world including Pakistan. Russia considered Pakistan as a friendly

country and when friendly countries have a discussion at negotiation

table they agree on everything.

Russian CG also replied various queries from media persons.