Russia wants to enhance economic cooperation with Pakistan; envoy
Karachi, /DNA/ – Consulate General of Russian Federation in Karachi extends every possible support to the Pakistani side to strengthen bilateral contacts
and cooperation to the benefit of both countries.
For increasing the bilateral volume, the two countries had to
broaden the dimension of their economic cooperation. There was big
untapped potential in almost every sphere of trade partnership. The
bilateral trade was mainly confined to commodities although many other
products and services were available to offer to each other, said
Consul General of Russian Federation here Andrey V.Fedorov during an
interaction with media at the Consulate ..
He said Pakistan could export to Russia surgical instruments,
leather and sports goods. Pakistan had also huge potential in
information technologies and pharmaceutical sectors. However, Pakistan
was also interested to buy cancer medicine due to its high
effectiveness and reasonable price.
The Commercial Attaches of both the countries were also working
hard to elevate bilateral trade and economic cooperation to new high
level, he said.
He said his country was ready to provide all necessary assistance
to execute Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project—from Karachi to
Lahore.
Russian envoy mentioned that his government was closely monitoring
the developments around Pakistan Steel Mills.
“ We are waiting for completion of international tender auction and
ready to share necessary information with Russian companies to prepare
their offers for participation in the revival and modernization of
PSM,” he said adding that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and special
economic zones provided tremendous opportunities for enhancing our
bilateral trade and investment.
Consul General said Pakistan and Russia could receive another
boost as last week Pakistan’s Finance Minister Dr. Miftah Ismail had
expressed Pakistan government’s interest to buy Russian oil.
“ Russia is open for cooperation with any political party as long as
the relations are mutually beneficial and constructive,” he
reaffirmed.
He said Russia was interested in developing relations with entire
world including Pakistan. Russia considered Pakistan as a friendly
country and when friendly countries have a discussion at negotiation
table they agree on everything.
Russian CG also replied various queries from media persons.
