Russia to host further Speaker’s Conference in Moscow in 2025

MOSCOW, NOV 28 (DNA):Pakistan and Russia signed a historic Agreement between State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Cooperation in Moscow today.

The Agreement was signed here in Moscow by Visiting Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker H.E. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and his counterpart H.E. Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian State Duma.

The Agreement aims to enhance ties between the two legislative bodies and establish permanent cooperation mechanisms through committees, commissions and parliamentary groups.

In his opening remarks, Mr Sadiq noted that with Mr. Volodin, he has long ties of friendship, while with some members of the Russian delegation, Mr Sadiq has been acquainted for over 10 years.

He also thanked Mr. Volodin for accepting invitation to visit Pakistan.