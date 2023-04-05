Russia says it will ignore media lobbying for release of arrested US reporter
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists on Wednesday that Moscow would ignore a letter from media organisations urging the release of a U.S. reporter accused of espionage, saying it was hypocritical.
