Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Russia says it will ignore media lobbying for release of arrested US reporter

| April 5, 2023

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists on Wednesday that Moscow would ignore a letter from media organisations urging the release of a U.S. reporter accused of espionage, saying it was hypocritical.

