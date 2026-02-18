DNA

ISLAMABAD, FEB 18: Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev, today addressed students at Bahria University in a compelling lecture focused on the evolving dynamics of Russia-Pakistan relations.

The event underscored the deepening bilateral cooperation amid a complex global landscape and highlighted opportunities for enhanced academic and strategic partnerships.In his remarks, Ambassador Khorev emphasized that, despite challenges in international relations, ties between Moscow and Islamabad have remained consistently constructive. He pointed to historical examples of Soviet-era support in the 1970s and 1980s, including the establishment of major industrial projects such as the Pakistan Steel Mills in Karachi and the Guddu Thermal Power Plant. These initiatives, he noted, laid a strong foundation for mutual benefit and long-term collaboration.

The Ambassador described contemporary Russia-Pakistan relations as increasingly dynamic, with growing momentum in political dialogue, economic partnerships, trade, energy cooperation, and humanitarian exchanges. He highlighted recent developments that reflect shared interests in regional stability, connectivity, and countering common challenges.

Shifting to geopolitical issues, Ambassador Khorev provided an overview of the situation in and around Ukraine. He elaborated on what Russia views as the root causes of the crisis, attributing significant responsibility to Western policies that have contributed to instability in the Eurasian region. The Ambassador stressed Russia’s ongoing efforts to protect the rights and interests of Russian-speaking populations in Ukraine, framing these actions as essential for safeguarding security and cultural identity.

The lecture drew keen interest from students of international relations, political science, and related fields, who engaged in discussions on bilateral prospects and broader Eurasian security trends.

On the sidelines of the event, Ambassador Khorev held a productive meeting with Vice Admiral Abid Hameed HI(M), Rector of Bahria University. The two sides explored avenues for expanding academic cooperation, including potential partnerships with Russian universities, student exchanges, joint research programs, and faculty collaborations. Both expressed strong commitment to fostering such initiatives to build people-to-people ties and intellectual bridges between the two nations.The visit aligns with broader efforts to strengthen Russia-Pakistan relations, which have gained traction in recent years through high-level engagements, economic forums, and mutual support on regional issues. Analysts view such academic and diplomatic outreach as vital for sustaining positive momentum and exploring new dimensions of partnership in trade, energy, defense, and education.

Bahria University officials described the lecture as an enriching opportunity for students to gain firsthand insights into international diplomacy and bilateral relations from a key regional player.