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Russia ready to help on Strait of Hormuz: Lavrov at UN

| September 26, 2026
Russia ready to help on Strait of Hormuz: Lavrov at UN

NEW YORK: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the UN Saturday that Moscow is ready to help stabilize the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf region, as the US-Iran conflict drags on.

“We need trust in the relationships between the Gulf states, the Arab states, and Iran. We need stable regional architecture,” Lavrov told leaders at the UN General Assembly.

“Russia, together with other responsible states, stands ready to constructively contribute to stabilizing this strategically important region.”

Russia-Ukraine talks
Meanwhile, Lavrov on Saturday accused European countries of “doing everything” to thwart talks to help end the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

“Europe is doing everything it can to thwart peace talks in which the (Donald) Trump administration is interested,” he said, referring to the US government.

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