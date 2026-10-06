Russia-Pakistan “Druzhba” military exercises conclude at Cherat

PESHAWAR, OCT 6 /DNA/ – Ambassador Albert P. Khorev attended the closing ceremony of the IX Joint Russia-Pakistan “Druzhba” military exercises at Cherat (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

The exercises brought together personnel from Russia’s 201st Military Base (Central Military District), stationed in Tajikistan, and Pakistan’s Special Forces. The troops demonstrated coordinated counterterrorism operations in challenging terrain, using advanced weapons and technologies, including UAVs.

The participating forces were commanded by Colonel Oleg Stetsyuk, Deputy Chief of Staff of Russia’s Central Military District; Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir Najam, Inspector General Training and Evaluation; Major General Ahmed Jawad, Commander Special Operations Forces; and Brigadier General Muhammad Imran Aslam, Commander of the 22nd Special Forces Brigade of the Pakistan Army.

Addressing the participants following the tactical demonstrations on October 1, Ambassador Khorev congratulated them on the successful completion of the exercises.

He highlighted the high level of coordination and cohesion demonstrated by the Russian and Pakistani units, as well as the valuable opportunity to exchange experience and military traditions. He also underscored the importance of such exercises in further strengthening bilateral relations.