Russia, N.Korea open first road bridge across border

MOSCOW: Russia and North Korea held a ceremony on Monday marking the opening of the first road bridge across their narrow shared border, as the two Western-sanctioned countries deepen ties amid the Ukraine war.

Russia and North Korea already shared rail and air links.

The new bridge, which crosses the Tumen river, is designed to accommodate “a projected growth in freight and passenger traffic, allowing up to 300 vehicles to pass through it daily,” the Russian government said.

“The launch of the first automobile route will further strengthen the connection between our friendly countries,” Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a video link at the ceremony.

Video published by the Russian government showed trucks from both sides crossing the bridge, as crowds lining the road applauded.

Russia and North Korea have heavily boosted military and economic ties since Moscow launched its Ukraine offensive.

North Korea dispatched thousands of troops to Russia in 2024 to help ward off a Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region, while Kyiv has accused Moscow of using North Korean missiles in its nightly barrages.

The two countries signed a defense treaty in 2024 that provides for mutual support if either country is attacked.

One of the world’s most isolated and repressive countries, North Korea bars most its citizens from leaving and heavily monitors incoming travelers.

Russian tourism to the hermit state has increased in recent years, although Pyongyang sometimes closes its border at short notice.