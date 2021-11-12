Russia lauds Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI, NOV 12 /DNA/ – Zamir Kabulov, Special Representative of President of the Russian Federation on Afghanistan, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields was discussed. COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement with all the regional players and wish for long term & enduring multi-domain relationship with Russia.

COAS also reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.