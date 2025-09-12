Russia, GCC condemn Israeli aggression

DNA

DOHA, SEPT 12: Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries(Bahrain, Qatar, Saudia Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Oman) issued a joint declaration strongly condemning Israel’s recent attack in Qatar, following the 8th round of the Russia–GCC Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

The ministers denounced the September 9 airstrike by Israeli occupying forces on a residential building in Doha, where several members of Hamas’ Political Bureau were residing. The attack claimed the life of a member of Qatar’s Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) and several Hamas officials, while also endangering civilian lives. The incident was described as a grave violation of international humanitarian law.

The joint statement underscored that the strike was not only a blatant breach of international law and norms but also a direct assault on Qatar’s sovereignty and a deliberate attempt to undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts for peace and stability in the region.

The ministers emphasized that such actions require a firm, unified, and unambiguous international response — one that holds Israel accountable for its repeated violations of international peace and security.

The declaration called on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to fulfill its responsibilities by taking immediate and effective measures to halt Israeli aggression and prevent its recurrence.

The ministers further warned that the continuation of such policies would only fuel greater instability in the Middle East, eroding opportunities for peace and threatening both regional and global security.