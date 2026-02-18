Russia establishes national committee to strengthen BRICS business cooperation

MOSCOW, Feb 18: Russia has formally established a National Committee for Business Cooperation within the BRICS grouping to improve coordination between federal authorities and the private sector in advancing economic ties with fellow member states.

The committee was created by decree of President Vladimir Putin on 16th February 2026, which took effect on the day of its signing, according to TV BRICS.

According to the presidential order, the new body is tasked with ensuring effective interaction between representatives of the business community and relevant federal executive agencies that participate in the development of multilateral and bilateral business cooperation under the BRICS framework.

The committee is expected to play a central role in formulating proposals on cooperation priorities for the BRICS Business Council and preparing recommendations for both the President and the Government of the Russian Federation on matters of economic collaboration within the group.

According to the Russian government, it will monitor progress, develop strategic directions and help translate political commitments into practical outcomes.

President Putin has appointed Maksim Oreshkin, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Trade and Economic Cooperation with BRICS States and Interaction with the New Development Bank, as Chairman of the National Committee.

Officials emphasised that the committee’s establishment reflects Russia’s intention to strengthen long-term strategic economic cooperation with other BRICS countries, build effective channels for business engagement and help remove barriers to trade and investment.

The national committee’s creation follows ongoing efforts within BRICS to expand integration and enhance institutional mechanisms for economic collaboration among member states. Regular meetings, coordinated initiatives and newly formed advisory bodies continue to underpin the grouping’s evolving framework for business cooperation.