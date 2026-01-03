Russia condemns US aggression against Venezuela

MOSCOW: Russia has condemned a US attack on Venezuela, terming the move as “reprehensible” and a cause for concern, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry stated that it supports resolving the Venezuelan issue through negotiations. In a separate statement, Russia’s Foreign Ministry called the US action an act of “armed aggression” against Venezuela, urging restraint and warning against further escalation.

“The pretexts cited to justify these actions are untenable. Ideologically driven hostility has prevailed over practical pragmatism and a willingness to build relations based on trust and predictability,” the statement added.