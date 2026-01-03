Saturday, January 3, 2026
Main Menu

Russia condemns US aggression against Venezuela

| January 3, 2026
Russia condemns US aggression against Venezuela

MOSCOW: Russia has condemned a US attack on Venezuela, terming the move as “reprehensible” and a cause for concern, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry stated that it supports resolving the Venezuelan issue through negotiations. In a separate statement, Russia’s Foreign Ministry called the US action an act of “armed aggression” against Venezuela, urging restraint and warning against further escalation.

“The pretexts cited to justify these actions are untenable. Ideologically driven hostility has prevailed over practical pragmatism and a willingness to build relations based on trust and predictability,” the statement added.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Russia condemns US aggression against Venezuela

Russia condemns US aggression against Venezuela

MOSCOW: Russia has condemned a US attack on Venezuela, terming the move as “reprehensible” andRead More

Iran's Khamenei defends protests, warns of crackdown on ‘rioters’

Iran’s Khamenei defends protests, warns of crackdown on ‘rioters’

TEHRAN: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has drawn a sharp line between what heRead More

Comments are Closed