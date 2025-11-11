Russia condemns Islamabad Court Complex bombing

ISLAMABAD, NOV 11 /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Pakistan has issued a strong condemnation of the terrorist attack that took place at the G-11 Judicial Complex in Islamabad.

In a statement released on Monday, the embassy expressed its solidarity with Pakistan, stating, “The Embassy of Russia in Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack at G-11 Judicial Complex in Islamabad.”

The Russian authorities also expressed hope that the perpetrators behind the blast would be held accountable, adding, “We hope that those who organized this attack will be identified and brought to justice.”

The message extended sympathy to the victims of the attack, noting, “We express our condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wish all those injured a speedy recovery.”

The statement from a key international partner like Russia adds to the growing global chorus denouncing the attack. Several other nations have also issued similar statements of condemnation and support as Pakistani security forces continue their investigation into the incident.