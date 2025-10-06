Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan host talks on Afghanistan’s future

MOSCOW, OCT 6 /DNA/ – On the eve of the seventh meeting of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan (MFC) – another meeting was held between the special representatives of the countries of the regional quartet (Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan).

Zamir Kabulov, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Afghanistan, took part in the event on behalf of the Russian Side.

The quartet acts as the contact group of the MFC. The participants focused their discussions on substantive issues of the upcoming October 7 session of the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan, including the drafting of the final document.