Russia, China back Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s supreme leader

China says appointment followed Iran’s constitution

ISLAMABAD, MAR 9 /DNA/ – Russia and China have reacted to the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader of Iran, with Moscow pledging strong support and Beijing stating that the decision was made in line with Iran’s constitution.

Vladimir Putin congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei following his appointment as Iran’s supreme leader.

In a message to the new leader, the Russian president reaffirmed Moscow’s continued backing for Tehran.

“For my part, I would like to confirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends,” Putin said.

He added that he was confident Mojtaba Khamenei would continue the legacy of his father and help unite the Iranian people during challenging times.

China says appointment followed Iran’s constitution

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry of China said the appointment was an internal matter for Iran.

In an official statement, Beijing said the decision to appoint Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new supreme leader was made in accordance with Iran’s constitution.

China emphasized that the process was carried out by the Iranian side under the country’s legal framework.

Assembly of experts elects Mojtaba Khamenei

The powerful Assembly of Experts elected Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s supreme leader following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei.

Iranian state media reported that the 88-member clerical body, responsible for selecting the supreme leader, voted to appoint him to the country’s highest political and religious position.

The assembly confirmed the decision in an official statement issued shortly after midnight in Tehran.