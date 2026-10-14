Russia appreciates Pakistan’s support at UN and multilateral forums

ISLAMABAD, OCT 14 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, who is currently on an official visit to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in Pakistan-Russia relations and emphasized the importance of building on this momentum to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further deepening its friendly relations with the Russian Federation and making effective use of existing bilateral mechanisms to advance mutually beneficial cooperation. He underscored the need to expand cooperation across areas of mutual interest, particularly trade and investment, energy, and economic development.

The Russian Interior Minister conveyed Russia’s desire to further strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in areas of shared interest. Appreciating Pakistan’s support at various multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations, he also highlighted the significant potential for expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Russia. He expressed his country’s readiness to work closely with Pakistan to further enhance bilateral engagement.

The Prime Minister also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Strengthening Cooperation in Combating Organized Crime.