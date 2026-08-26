Rubio says US not expected to launch new strikes on Iran: Report

WASHINGTON, AUG 26: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told several foreign ministers that the US is not currently expected to launch new strikes against Iran, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Instead of pursuing military options, Rubio said the focus would shift to other measures, including a sanctions initiative announced earlier this week, according to the report.

The US and Israel began strikes against Iran on February 28, prompting Iranian attacks on neighboring countries and vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The fighting halted under a fragile ceasefire in April following a memorandum of understanding, but tensions escalated again in July.

The US on Monday announced an expansion of existing sanctions targeting countries and entities doing business with Iran.

Washington is also enforcing a naval blockade in the strait on vessels traveling to and from Iran.