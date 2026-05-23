Rubio says ‘chance’ of Iran accepting deal in coming days

WASHINGTON, MAY 23: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there was a chance Iran would accept a deal to end the Middle East war as soon as Saturday.

His comments came as Pakistan’s powerful army chief arrived in Tehran to bolster mediation and US President Donald Trump abruptly skipped his son’s wedding to stay in Washington due to “circumstances pertaining to government,” fueling speculation that talks had entered a sensitive stage.

Rubio said there had been progress in negotiations but did not rule out Trump resuming attacks on Iran.

“There might be some news a little later today. There may not be. I hope there will be,” Rubio told reporters in New Delhi during his first visit to India.

“There’s been some progress done, some progress made. Even as I speak to you now, there’s some work being done,” he said.

“There is a chance that, whether it’s later today, tomorrow, in a couple days, we may have something to say.”

Rubio reiterated US demands that Iran fully open the Strait of Hormuz, on which it has exerted control in response to the US-Israeli attack, and that Iran hand over highly enriched uranium.

Trump’s “preference is always to solve problems such as these through a negotiated diplomatic solution. That’s what we’re working on right now,” Rubio said.

“But this problem will be solved, as the president’s made… clear, one way or the other.”