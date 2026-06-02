Rubio: Iran open to nuclear talks, but no sanctions relief for Hormuz move

DNA

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran has shown a willingness to discuss aspects of its nuclear programme that it had previously refused to negotiate, signaling a potential opening for future diplomacy. However, Rubio stressed that Washington has not offered sanctions relief in exchange for Tehran merely reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking before lawmakers, Rubio said any easing of sanctions would depend on substantive progress regarding Iran’s nuclear activities, including discussions over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. He emphasized that reopening the strategic waterway is only a first step and not sufficient on its own to secure economic concessions from the United States.

Rubio noted that Iranian officials have indicated a readiness to address issues that were previously considered off limits in negotiations, although he cautioned that uncertainty within Iran’s leadership structure continues to complicate diplomatic efforts.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor, remains central to ongoing discussions between Washington and Tehran as both sides explore options for reducing tensions and advancing broader negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme