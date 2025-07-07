‘Rs40bn corruption’ revealed at NICVD

Two-member committee formed to probe audit report within 15 days

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: A major financial irregularity worth Rs40 billion has been unearthed at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi, according to the audit report of the Sindh Directorate General of Audit for the fiscal year 2023–24.

The report revealed alleged corruption at the prominent cardiac institute, prompting Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho to take immediate notice, .

In response, she has ordered a formal inquiry and constituted a two-member committee to investigate the matter.

According to the official notification, the inquiry committee includes the Additional Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Health. The committee is tasked with submitting its findings within 15 days.

Meanwhile, the NICVD spokesperson has downplayed the development, saying that audit paras are a routine part of review processes for all government institutions.

“Observational reports from the Auditor General are standard and meant to improve financial transparency,” the spokesperson said.

Declaring these observations as conclusive evidence of corruption is premature, misleading, and contrary to facts, the spokesperson said, adding that presenting audit points without investigation or due process as financial misconduct is irresponsible.

The spokesperson further clarified that many of the audit observations in the 2023–24 report pertain to appointments and other issues from the years 2017 to 2018 — well before the current Executive Director assumed office in November 2023.