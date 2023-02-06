RPO Rawalpindi directs Rawalpindi police to remain on high alert

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

ATTOCK (FEB-06): The Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Police Range Syed Khuram Ali during his surprise visit to Attock on Monday has directed the District Police Officer Attock police to put the security high alert along all the sensitive installations within the sensitive territory of inter provincial bordering district of Punjab-KPK in the wake of terrorism threats after the suicide bombing at Peshawar Police Lines Mosque leaving 102 persons dead and 200 injured on January 30.2023.

The Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khuram Ali along with newly joined DPO Attock Dr. Ghias Gul Khan has also checked the entrance and exit points of police pickets working at the bordering areas of Attock Khurd, Jhari Kas, Kotkay and Khushal Gurh besides the Chinses Project near Hattian to avoid any untoward incidence for the foreign citizen working in the district.

Police sources said that earlier following the directions of the Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali, the financial assets of 31 banned individuals placed in Fourth Schedule under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 are being strictly checked including their donors to establish their extra source of income in case of living beyond their known means. Meanwhile, surety bonds from these banned persons have also been got with the declaration that they would be bound to inform the local police before changing their place of residences and also ensured their presence whenever they are called by the police.

Police sources further said that intelligence-based operations will also be conducted to curb the recent wave of terrorism in the country besides remaining more vigilance while intelligence agencies have also been asked to target militants through targeted operations. In addition to, security has been put on high alert along all the government buildings , airport, railway stations, police stations, and other departments within the territory of Attock being a more sensitive district, sources added.

