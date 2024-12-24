Romanian, Somali, Nepali, Japanese, and Bangladeshi envoys present credentials

ISLAMABAD, DEC 24 /DNA/ – Ambassadors from Romania, Somalia, Nepal, Japan, and Bangladesh presented their diplomatic credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari during a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr today.

The President received credentials from the Ambassador-designate of Romania, Mr Dan Stoenescu; the Ambassador-designate of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Sheikh Nur Mohamed Hassan; the Ambassador-designate of Nepal, Ms Rita Dhital; the Ambassador-designate of Japan, Mr Akamatsu Shuichi; and the High Commissioner-designate of Bangladesh, Mr Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan.

Welcoming the envoys, the President congratulated them on their appointments and expressed hope that they would play their role in further strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan in the areas of trade, economy, and culture.

Earlier, the envoys were accorded a guard of honour by a contingent of the Pakistan Armed Forces upon their arrival at Aiwan-e-Sadr.