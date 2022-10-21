Romanian envoy invites people for Euro Village festivities

DNA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 21: Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan Nicolae Goia has said many people know Romania for its beautiful landscape and buildings but not many people know that Romania have many versions to its credit modern jets engines; 3 D movies and other important used in our life such as anti-ageing cream; insulin are the Romanian inventions.

The ambassador expressed these views during his video message released ahead of the Euro village festivities that will take place on October 29.

The ambassador further said that people who are interested in knowing about all these Romanians inventions and many more they are welcome to join the Embassy on next Saturday and be part of the Euro Village festival.

It may be mentioned here that the Euro Village will take place at the PNCA on Saturday October 29, 2022. All the Europeans missions shall set up stalls showcasing products of their respective countries.