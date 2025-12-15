Romanian Embassy to host Christmas Carols Concert in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, DEC 15 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Romania has announced a special Christmas carols concert to celebrate the festive season, inviting guests and their spouses to an evening of music and celebration in the spirit of Christmas.

The concert will feature renowned Romanian soprano Georgiana Costea-Glugă, accompanied by pianist Sheeza Maqsood, who will present a festive programme of traditional Christmas carols. The event will be held at St. Thomas Church, Islamabad, and will showcase a selection of cherished Christmas melodies from Romania and around the world.

Guests will enjoy a rich and diverse repertoire, including popular Romanian carols such as “Moș Crăciun cu plete dalbe” and “O, ce veste minunată”, alongside internationally loved classics like “Silent Night”. The performance aims to create a warm and uplifting atmosphere, reflecting the true spirit of the holiday season and promoting cultural harmony.

The Embassy has emphasized that the invitation is strictly personal and valid only for invited guests and their spouses. For security reasons, entry will be granted exclusively to those who have received an official invitation and have confirmed their attendance in advance. Guests are required to RSVP by December 15.

The Embassy of Romania expressed its pleasure in hosting this special cultural event and looks forward to welcoming guests to an evening of music, celebration, and festive joy.