Romanian embassy participates in UN Day celebrations at the Int’l School of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, OCT 23 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Romania in Pakistan participated in the United Nations Day celebrations at the International School of Islamabad, showcasing Romanian cultural heritage and promoting intercultural dialogue.

The Romanian display featured traditional costumes from the Muscel region, distinguished by their intricate embroidery, woven patterns and fine craftsmanship. Visitors also enjoyed Romanian sweets and explored books presenting Romania’s history, culture and traditions.

Established in 1965, the International School of Islamabad provides education from kindergarten through Grade 12. Its UN Day celebrations offered an opportunity to foster mutual understanding and friendship among students, families and participating diplomatic missions.