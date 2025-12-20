Romanian Embassy concludes cultural days with Christmas concert

Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, Dan Stoenescu, warmly welcomed the guests and highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening people-to-people contacts and fostering mutual understanding between nations

By Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Romania concluded the Romanian Cultural Days in Pakistan with a special Christmas concert, held in a festive and heartwarming atmosphere that celebrated music, culture, and the universal spirit of peace and goodwill associated with the Christmas season. The event brought together members of the diplomatic community, cultural enthusiasts, and friends of Romania for an evening marked by artistic excellence and shared joy.

In his brief remarks, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, Dan Stoenescu, warmly welcomed the guests and expressed gratitude to the audience for their presence and continued interest in Romanian culture. Introducing the performers, the ambassador highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening people-to-people contacts and fostering mutual understanding between nations.

The concert, hosted at Saint Thomas Church, Islamabad, featured renowned Romanian soprano Georgiana Costea-Glugă, accompanied by accomplished pianist Sheeza Maqsood. Together, they captivated the audience with a rich and carefully curated repertoire of traditional Romanian carols and beloved seasonal melodies, offering a unique musical experience that blended Romania’s cultural heritage with universally cherished Christmas classics.

The programme included iconic Romanian carols such as “Moș Crăciun cu plete dalbe” and “O, ce veste minunată”, alongside internationally celebrated pieces including “Silent Night” and other festive favourites. The soulful and expressive performances created a warm, joyful, and celebratory ambiance, resonating deeply with listeners and filling the historic church with the spirit of the season.

Members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of various faiths, the Romanian community in Pakistan, and music lovers from Islamabad attended the concert, reflecting the unifying power of music and cultural exchange. The event also underscored shared values of harmony, compassion, and coexistence that transcend national and cultural boundaries.

As the closing highlight of the Romanian Cultural Days in Pakistan