Romanian Armed Forces Day celebrated in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, OCT 19 /DNA/ – Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dan Stoenescu while speaking at a ceremony marking Romanian Armed Forces Day, emphasized the historic significance of the day and Romania’s commitment to global peace, security, and international partnerships, including its growing defence cooperation with Pakistan.

He stated that October 25 holds special meaning for Romanians as it symbolizes the liberation of the last Romanian territory during World War II in 1944. The day reflects respect for fallen heroes and the long evolution of the Romanian Armed Forces throughout the 20th century.

The ambassador stressed that the celebration is even more meaningful today as Romania is an active member of NATO and the European Union, bringing its military traditions, capabilities, and values to strengthen the multinational character of these organizations.

Ambassador Stoenescu highlighted the complex and changing security situation in Europe, especially due to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, which has fundamentally shifted the regional security paradigm.

He said that Romania remains a strong, committed, and responsible ally and a key provider of security and stability in the Black Sea region and beyond. He reaffirmed that Russia remains the most significant long-term threat, pointing to hybrid warfare tactics, airspace violations, and destabilization efforts in the region.

He noted recent NATO and EU initiatives such as Eastern Sentry and the Eastern Flank Watch with the Drone Wall as important steps to strengthen regional defence. As the NATO ally with the longest border with Ukraine, Romania has played a frontline role in strengthening deterrence measures and coordinating assistance for Ukraine.

The ambassador reiterated Romania’s firm support for the Republic of Moldova’s European path, noting that Moldova continues to face hybrid threats from Russia.

He also highlighted the importance of engaging with regions beyond Europe, such as the Indo-Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa, with whom Romania shares democratic values and strategic interests.

Ambassador Stoenescu praised the growing military cooperation between Romania and Pakistan, calling it a true and mutual partnership. He mentioned the recent visit of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza to Romania and the upcoming visit of Pakistan Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

These engagements aim to expand cooperation through bilateral visits, cross-training, operational exercises, exchange training programmes, and reciprocal visits of military experts.

He also noted Romania’s participation with military observers in the multinational naval exercise AMAN 2025 and its upcoming participation in PIMEC 2025 in Karachi, the region’s most important maritime defence exhibition. Furthermore, Romania regularly contributes officers to the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan.

In closing, the ambassador praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their exceptional professionalism, deep patriotism, sacrifices in fighting terrorism, and their role in international peacekeeping, humanitarian missions, and global stability efforts.

He said the event reflects Romania’s historical pride, strategic role in NATO and the EU, and its commitment to strengthening defence ties with Pakistan and ensuring peace and security in the wider region.