Romanian ambassador meets Punjab Governor to discuss bilateral cooperation

LAHORE, OCT 26 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Romania, Dan Stoenescu, met with Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Governor of Punjab, Pakistan, to discuss opportunities to strengthen relations between Romania and Pakistan, particularly at the local level.

Discussions focused on exploring trade opportunities, deepening economic ties, and promoting cultural exchanges. The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on closer engagement between local institutions and business communities, as well as fostering friendship and mutual understanding.

Ambassador Stoenescu expressed his appreciation for the meeting and for the Governor’s kind invitation to visit Punjab again. He looked forward to further opportunities to advance cooperation and strengthen ties between Romania and Pakistan.