Romanian Ambassador highlights security, defense cooperation

Ambassador Stoenescu commended Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and stability and recognized the dedication and sacrifices of Pakistani military personnel in combating terrorism and supporting international peacekeeping and humanitarian operations

A.M.Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, OCT 19 /DNA/ – Marking Romania’s Armed Forces Day, Romanian Ambassador Dan Stoenescu paid tribute to the courage, professionalism, and dedication of the Romanian Armed Forces while reaffirming Romania’s commitment to collective security, regional stability, and international partnerships.

Addressing distinguished guests, including Air Marshal Shakeel Ghazanfer, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Projects) of Pakistan, the Ambassador noted that October 25 is one of Romania’s most significant national celebrations, dedicated to honoring the achievements and sacrifices of servicemen and women throughout the country’s history and those currently serving under the Romanian flag.

The Ambassador emphasized that, as a member of both NATO and the European Union, Romania considers the transatlantic partnership a cornerstone of peace and security in Europe. He underlined that more than seven decades of cooperation between North America and Europe have contributed significantly to stability, freedom, and democratic development across the continent.

Discussing the evolving security environment, Ambassador Stoenescu highlighted the profound impact of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine on European defense policies. He noted that Romania has responded by pursuing an ambitious defense modernization agenda and aims to increase investments in defense and security over the coming years.

He outlined Romania’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its military capabilities through investments in air and missile defense systems, combat aviation, naval and land forces, military infrastructure, logistics, and emerging technologies, including unmanned and counter-drone systems. He also welcomed the support offered through the European Union’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument, which is intended to help accelerate modernization programs and industrial cooperation within the defense sector.

The Ambassador stressed the growing geostrategic importance of the Black Sea region, describing it as a critical area for Euro-Atlantic security. He referred to recent security challenges arising from the conflict in Ukraine, including drone-related incidents near Romania’s borders, which have highlighted the need for vigilance and enhanced collective defense mechanisms.

Reaffirming Romania’s role within NATO, Ambassador Stoenescu stated that the country remains committed to strengthening deterrence and defense measures while actively contributing to missions and operations conducted under the framework of the European Union’s Common Security and Defence Policy. He also reiterated Romania’s strong support for the Republic of Moldova’s European aspirations and its efforts to maintain stability in the Eastern Neighborhood and the Western Balkans.

Addressing the issue of assistance to Ukraine, the Ambassador noted that Romania will continue providing multidimensional support, including military training initiatives and participation in international efforts designed to enhance Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

A significant portion of the speech focused on the expanding defense relationship between Romania and Pakistan. Ambassador Stoenescu praised the growing military cooperation between the two countries and highlighted recent discussions held during the Joint Military Committee meeting in Islamabad. Areas of cooperation include counter-terrorism training, air force education, naval collaboration, military exchanges, and defense industry partnerships.

He also underscored Romania’s contribution to international peacekeeping efforts, including participation in the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan, demonstrating Romania’s longstanding commitment to global peace and security.

Ambassador Stoenescu commended Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and stability and recognized the dedication and sacrifices of Pakistani military personnel in combating terrorism and supporting international peacekeeping and humanitarian operations. He expressed confidence that the friendship and strategic cooperation between Romania and Pakistan would continue to deepen in the years ahead.

The ceremony served as both a tribute to the Romanian Armed Forces and a reaffirmation of Romania’s commitment to international cooperation, collective security, and enduring partnerships in pursuit of peace and stability.