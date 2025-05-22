Thursday, May 22, 2025
Romanian Ambassador during Sialkot visit  discusses to enhance ties with officials

| May 22, 2025
ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP/DNA):Romania Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Dan Stoenescu, on Thursday visited Sialkot and met Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, Deputy Commissioner and discussed to enhance cooperation and mutual understanding between Romania and Pakistan in region.

The officials discussed potential areas of collaboration and explored ways to foster stronger ties between the two nations.

The visit was attended by key members of the Pakistan-Romania Business Council (PRBC), including Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman, Atif Farooqi, Advisor and COO, and Ahmad Ikram Lone, President of the North Chapter.

The meeting marked a positive step in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting cooperation between Romania and Pakistan.

