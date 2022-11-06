Romania provides funding for Pak floods flash appeal

Romanian FM Bogdan Aurescu says well-being of children top priority

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Romania has voluntarily donated 75.000 Euro to the UNICEF Floods Flash Appeal in response to the devastating flooding that hit Pakistan in 2022.

The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan AURESCU,stated in a Tweet that the well-being of the children lies at the very heart of Romania`s official development assistance efforts.

The Ambassador of Romania in Pakistan, His Excellency Niculaie GOIA, stated that „Romania has always been close to Pakistan and our common efforts together with the European Union are supplemented by this voluntary contribution to UNICEF Floods Flash Appeal. Romania works closely with its partnersin order to improve stability in Pakistan’s most vulnerable impacted areas”.

It is hurtful to see that a country like Pakistan which contributes less than 1% of the world’s carbon footprints is suffering so much devastation from the global warming” the Ambassador added. Through the EU measures, which have now raised a total of 135.8 million euro, Romania is also part of Pakistan`s recover from the devastating floods.