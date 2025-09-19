Romania, Pakistan collaborate on world culture festival in Karachi

KARACHI, SEPT 19 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Romania in Islamabad and the Arts Council of Pakistan are delighted to announce their collaboration for the World Culture Festival – Karachi 2025, showcasing the exceptional talent of Romanian soprano, Mrs. Georgiana Costea Gluga. In preparation for this grand event, Mr. Atif Farooqi, Advisor and Chief Operating Officer, Pakistan Romania Business Council, and Mr. Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman, Pakistan Romania Business Council, met with Mr. Ahmed Shah, President of the Arts Council of Pakistan, to finalize the logistics and arrangements for Mrs. Gluga’s performance, scheduled for November 4, 2025.

This partnership underscores the Embassy of Romania’s dedication to cultural diplomacy and strengthening bilateral relations between Romania and Pakistan. The involvement of the Pakistan Romania Business Council highlights its commitment to promoting trade, cultural exchange, and people-to-people connections between the two nations, ultimately fostering a stronger bond between Pakistan and Romania.