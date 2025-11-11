Romania offers condolences to Pakistan after deadly blast in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, NOV 11 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Romania in Islamabad has issued a statement expressing its profound sorrow and solidarity with Pakistan following the deadly bomb explosion outside the city’s district courts on Tuesday.

In an official message, the Embassy conveyed its “deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives” in what it described as a “tragic” and “heartbreaking tragedy.”

The statement also extended wishes for a “swift recovery to all those injured” in the blast, which shook the capital and caused numerous casualties.

“In this time of sorrow, our thoughts and solidarity are with the people and authorities of Pakistan as they face the aftermath of this heartbreaking tragedy,” the Embassy’s message concluded.

The expression of support from a fellow member state of the European Union underscores the international concern following the attack. The bombing has been widely condemned by Pakistani leaders and the international community, with many nations issuing similar statements of condolence and support as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.