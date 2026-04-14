Romania appreciates Pakistan’s role in facilitating recent Islamabad Talks

ISLAMABAD, APR 14 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Toiu on Tuesday, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation.

During the call, Foreign Minister Toiu appreciated Pakistan’s role in facilitating the recent Islamabad talks. Both leaders welcomed the growing positive momentum in Pakistan-Romania relations and agreed to further enhance cooperation across multiple sectors.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on regional and global issues, underscoring the importance of continued dialogue and diplomacy for the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Senator Dar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to constructive engagement with Romania and other international partners to promote peace, stability, and mutual prosperity.