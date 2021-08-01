Sunday, August 1, 2021
Main Menu

Rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan: airport official

| August 1, 2021

Kandahar, Afghanistan, Aug 1 :At least three rockets struck Kandahar airport in southern Afghanistan overnight, an official told AFP on Sunday, as the Taliban pressed on with their sweeping offensive across the country.

 “Last night three rockets were fired at the airport and two of them hit the runway… Due to this all flights from the airport have been cancelled,” airport chief Massoud Pashtun told AFP.

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

FPCCI,s UBG reposes full confidence in PM Imran Khan for pursuing prudent economic policies. Iftikhar Ali Malik

LAHORE August 01  Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry,s United Business Group(UBG)  SundayRead More

Rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan: airport official

Kandahar, Afghanistan, Aug 1 :At least three rockets struck Kandahar airport in southern Afghanistan overnight,Read More

Comments are Closed