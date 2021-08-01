Rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan: airport official
Kandahar, Afghanistan, Aug 1 :At least three rockets struck Kandahar airport in southern Afghanistan overnight, an official told AFP on Sunday, as the Taliban pressed on with their sweeping offensive across the country.
“Last night three rockets were fired at the airport and two of them hit the runway… Due to this all flights from the airport have been cancelled,” airport chief Massoud Pashtun told AFP.
