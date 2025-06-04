Rizwan likely to be removed as Pakistan’s ODI captain
ISLAMABAD, JUL 4: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is expected to be removed as the ODI captain. According to sources, a final decision regarding the change in captaincy will be made in the coming days. Head coach Mike Hesson has already begun consultations over the potential leadership shift.
Current T20I captain Salman Ali Agha is considered a strong contender to lead the ODI side.
In addition to appointing a new captain, Hesson is also expected to name a vice-captain.
