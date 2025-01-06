Rizwan, Agha lead Pakistan’s charge to 398/5 on Day 4

CAPE TOWN: Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman’s determined batting performances propel Pakistan to a formidable total of 398/5 on day four of the ongoing second Test against South Africa at Newlands.

Resuming after lunch at 309/3, Pakistan trailed South Africa by 109 runs.

Skipper Shan Masood, along with Saud Shakeel, sought to build a solid partnership to chase down the target.

However, the early breakthrough came when nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad was dismissed for 18 off 47 balls, falling to Marco Jansen within the first half-hour of play, leaving Pakistan at 235/2 in 58.1 overs.

Kamran Ghulam joined Masood at the crease, and the two managed to add a vital 43-run partnership for the third wicket.

But Kagiso Rabada, in fine form, struck again, removing Ghulam for 28 off 42 balls, reducing Pakistan to 278/3 in 67 overs.

Shakeel then joined Masood, and the pair added 51 runs for the fourth wicket. This partnership helped Pakistan move past the remaining total, providing some respite in the tense situation.

However, Rabada once again made his mark, dismissing Shakeel for 23 off 51 balls, leaving Pakistan at 329/4 in 83 overs.

The game took a turn when Masood, having played a stellar knock of 145, was dismissed LBW by Mapkhata.

With the skipper’s departure, Pakistan found themselves at 329/5 in 83.3 overs, with slim chances of salvaging the match.

But a resilient partnership between Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan turned the tide in Pakistan’s favor. The duo added a crucial 69-run stand, taking Pakistan’s score beyond South Africa’s total.

By tea, Rizwan and Agha had steered Pakistan to 398/5 in 103 overs, still trailing by 23 runs. Both batsmen remained unbeaten, Rizwan on 31 and Agha on 31, with hopes for a late recovery alive.

South Africa’s bowlers struggled to make inroads, with Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada claiming two wickets while Kwena Maphaka adding one to his tally.

The final session of the third day was largely dominated by the record partnership between Babar Azam and Shan Masood, who batted sensibly after the Green Shirts were forced to follow-on, having been bowled out for a meager 194 in their first innings in response to South Africa’s imposing total of 615.

Shan went on to score his sixth Test century and is currently unbeaten on 102, while Babar fell agonizingly short of the milestone as he was caught in the slip cordon off Marco Jansen. The star batter scored 81 off 124 deliveries, laced with 10 boundaries.

Earlier, the second session of day three showcased the Proteas’ dominance as Pakistan were bowled out for a modest 194, leaving them with a massive 421-run deficit.

The hosts enjoyed yet another commanding session in the ongoing fixture, picking up Pakistan’s remaining three wickets while conceding just 39 runs.

Ace pacer Kagiso Rabada provided the home side with an early breakthrough in the fifth over of the second session by dismissing Aamir Jamal (15) with a fierce bouncer.

Tailenders Mir Hamza (13) and Khurram Shahzad (14) showed some resilience before being dismissed by Keshav Maharaj and Kwena Maphaka, respectively.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka.