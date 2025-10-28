Riyadh, Islamabad unveil strategic plan to boost economic partnership

ISLAMABAD, OCT 28 /DNA/ – Based on the depth of the historic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which has spanned nearly eight decades, and based on the strong bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity that unite the leadership of both nations, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, agreed during their meeting held in Riyadh on Monday 5 JamadaAl-Awwal 1447H, corresponding to October 27, 2025 to launch an Economic Cooperation Framework between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. This framework is based on the two countries’ shared economic interests and reaffirms their mutual desire to strengthen trade and investment relations to serve their common interests.

As part of the framework several strategic and high-impact projects will be discussed in the economic, trade, investment, and development fields that will contribute to strengthening cooperation between the two governments, enhancing the pivotal role of the private sector, and increasing trade exchange between the two countries. Priority sectors include energy, industry, mining, information technology, tourism, agriculture, and food security. Both sides are currently studying several joint economic projects, including signing a Memorandum of Understanding for the electricity interconnection project between the Kingdom and Pakistan, in addition to assigning of a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of energy between the two nations.

This framework represents an extension of both countries’ efforts to strengthen their fraternal relations and reaffirms their shared vision toward building a sustainable partnership across various economic, trade, and investment fields — in a manner that fulfills the aspirations of their leaderships and the brotherly peoples of both nations, and serves their mutual interests. The leaders of the two countries also look forward to convening the meeting of the Saudi- Pakistani Supreme Coordination Council.