RISJA to organise capacity-building workshops

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Aiming to enhance the professional growth of sports journalists, the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) has announced capacity-building workshops and upcoming sports activities as part of its future roadmap.

The decision was taken at the General Council meeting of RISJA, held at the National Press Club, Islamabad, under the chairmanship of President Abubakar bin Tallat.

During the session, General Secretary Arslan Shirazi presented a detailed briefing on the association’s quarterly performance report, while members held in-depth discussions on the roadmap for the upcoming quarter.

The planned workshops will focus on improving journalistic skills, including modern reporting techniques, digital media training, and ethical standards in sports journalism. In addition, RISJA intends to organize friendly sporting events for its members to promote fitness, teamwork, and a healthy lifestyle within the journalist community.

The house congratulated senior member and RISJA Patron Abdul Mohi Shah on his nomination for the Presidential Award (Tamgha-i-Imtiaz). Members also expressed gratitude to the federal government, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Cabinet Division, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, and other stakeholders for their continued support of RISJA’s initiatives, expressing hope that this cooperation would further strengthen in the future.

A large number of members attended the meeting and shared valuable suggestions regarding organizational affairs.