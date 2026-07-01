RISJA office-bearers elected

ISLAMABAD, JUL 1 /DNA/ – The Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) has officially elected its new cabinet for the upcoming term, marking a new chapter for sports journalism in the twin cities.

The newly-elected office-bearers, alongside senior patrons and distinguished guests, posed for a group photograph following the conclusion of the electoral process. The event was marked by a spirit of camaraderie and a shared commitment to uplifting sports coverage in the region.

Patron Abdul Mohi Shah and Chairman Shakil Awan were seen leading the new team, with Chairman Election Committee Sheharyar overseeing the proceedings.

The elected cabinet features Abu Bakar bin Talat as President, with Ambreen assuming the role of Secretary and Nasir Naqvi taking charge as Finance Secretary. Their election signifies a blend of experience and fresh perspectives aimed at addressing the challenges faced by sports journalists.

Also present at the occasion were President Press Club Razzaq Sial and Secretary General Dr. Furqan Rao, who extended their best wishes to the new leadership. The gathering underscored the importance of a unified media fraternity in promoting sports and ensuring the welfare of journalists.

The new RISJA leadership has pledged to work diligently for the rights of sports journalists and to enhance the standard of sports reporting in Pakistan.