RISJA Elects New Office Bearers Amid Unity and Trust

ANSAR BHATTI

ISLAMABAD: In a unanimous decision, the Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) has elected new office bearers to lead the organization for its next term.

All positions were filled unopposed, reflecting the trust and unity among RISJA’s 59 members. The electoral process was overseen by the Chairman of the Election Committee, Shahryar Khan along with Asim Jilani and Rana Farhan Aslam as members, who officially announced the results.

Abubakar Bin Tallat, an emerging sports journalist, was elected President, while Syed Arslan Shirazi and Nasir Abbas Naqvi were elected as General Secretary and Finance Secretary, respectively.

Other elected office bearers include Zulfiqar Bag (Senior Vice President), Aqeel Anjum and Asgher Ali Mubarik (Vice Presidents), Hafiz Ubaid ur Rehman and Asim Riaz (Joint Secretaries), Nasir Abbas Naqvi (Treasurer). The Executive Body of RISJA (R) was also constituted, comprising Faheem Anwar Khan, Afzal Javed, Zahid Farooq Malik, Nasir Aslam Raja, Zeeshan Qayyum, Sohail Raja, Arfa Feroz Zaki, Kiran Khan, Awais Abbasi, and Farhan Jafri.

Veteran sports journalists Abdul Mohi Shah and Malik Shakeel Awan will serve as Patron and Chairman, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, President Abubakar Bin Tallat and Secretary Arslan Shirazi thanked members for their confidence and pledged to uphold RISJA’s values. They emphasized the association’s commitment to regular professional activities and advocacy for the rights of genuine sports journalists.

Meanwhile, President of the National Press Club (NPC) Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Shiraz Gerdazi, Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi, RIUJ President Tariq Virk and others congratulated the newly elected body, expressing hope that it will continue to serve the journalist community with dedication.

Established in 1986, RISJA remains the only registered body in Rawalpindi and Islamabad devoted to the development of sports journalism and the welfare of sports journalists.