RISJA celebrates World Sports Journalists Day

Ansar Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) celebrated World Sports Journalists Day on July 2, 2025, with great enthusiasm and a renewed commitment to promoting responsible and ethical sports reporting in Pakistan.

The ceremony, held at a local hotel, was attended by senior sports journalists, athletes, and officials from the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Islamabad Olympic Association (IOA), and various sports federations. On the occasion, tributes were paid to veteran sports journalists for their lifetime contributions, while younger members of the profession were encouraged to uphold the highest standards of journalism.

Addressing the gathering, RISJA Patron Abdul Mohi Shah, Chairman Shakeel Awan and President Abubakar Bin Tallat emphasized the critical role sports journalists play in shaping public perception and promoting values such as national pride, fair play, and the Olympic spirit.

“This day reminds us of the important role sports journalists play — not just in covering competitions, but in upholding the spirit of sportsmanship and inspiring future generations,” they said.

A cake-cutting ceremony was held to commemorate the occasion, followed by a panel discussion on the evolving landscape of sports journalism in the digital and social media age.

Adding prestige to the celebrations, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) issued a special message recognizing the contributions of sports journalists. POA President Arif Saeed and Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood

extended heartfelt appreciation to the sports media fraternity.

“On the occasion of World Sports Journalists Day, the Pakistan Olympic Association conveys its deepest respect and gratitude to sports journalists worldwide — especially to the committed and courageous professionals in Pakistan — for their enduring service to the Olympic Movement and the broader world of sport,” said Arif Saeed in his official message.

“Your voices shape not only public perception but also national pride and aspiration,” added POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood. “We remain committed to working alongside you in fostering a sporting culture that is ethical, inspiring, and worthy of our athletes and youth.”

The RISJA event concluded with a collective pledge to continue promoting truthful, fair, and impactful sports journalism in service of athletes and the broader sporting vision of Pakistan.