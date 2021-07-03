RISJA celebrates International Sports Journalism Day

DNA

Afzal Javed



ISLAMABAD, July 3: On the eve of International Sports Journalism Day, Rawalpindi – Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) paying rich tributes to sports journalists to celebrated this day in a simple but impressive ceremony at Islamabad Tennis Complex.



State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib was the chief guest while former Chief Selector Col. r Noshad, National Squash Player Farhan Mehboob, Cricketer Rohail Nazir, RISJA chairman Abdul Mahi Shah, President Ayaz Akbar, Secretary Arif Khan, Secretary Supreme Court Reporters Association Mohsin Ijaz and other personalities were also present on the occasion.



The State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib speaking on the occasion said that Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association played vital role for the promotion of sports and development of sports in Pakistan .The government will take sports towards betterment, the role of sports reporters is very important in making stars.



is praiseworthy to see sports journalists even taking risk, reaching out to suffering athletes and trying to seek help for them. No doubt sports journalism is one of the most important parts of journalism and no one can ignore their utility in the society,” he added.

The Minister said that sports journalists had been given quota in the government-sponsored housing schemes.

Later, Farrukh Habib presented a special shield to senior sports journalist Muhammad Fahim Anwar Khan for his 38 years of service in sports journalism. Along with cutting the cake on the occasion of International Sports Journalism Day.



State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib also cut the birthday cake of RISJA senior member Abdul Qadir.